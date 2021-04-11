Jane Street Group LLC Invests $360,000 in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter worth $135,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Américas stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

