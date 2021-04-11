Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,833 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 31.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

