iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $32,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6,009.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $67.84 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.