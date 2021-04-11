Morgan Stanley Purchases 398,424 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 248.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 398,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $31,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $82.16 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

