Morgan Stanley Has $33.64 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

