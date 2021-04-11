Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $680.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

