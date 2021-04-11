Morgan Stanley Sells 269,566 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 269,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Restaurant Brands International worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.80 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

