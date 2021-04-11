Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $33,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 703,114 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

LI stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

