Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 75,241 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in International Bancshares by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 458,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

