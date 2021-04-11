Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $754,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

