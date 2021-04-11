The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The ODP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

