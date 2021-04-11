Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after buying an additional 687,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 431,208 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arconic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arconic by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,739 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

