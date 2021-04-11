Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Acquires $11,390.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

