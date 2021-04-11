Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 487,268 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Welbilt worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE WBT opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.25 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

