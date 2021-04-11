Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of PRVB opened at $8.00 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $507 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

