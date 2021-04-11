Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

