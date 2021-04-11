Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $103.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

