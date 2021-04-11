Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $99.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.