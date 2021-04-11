Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $32,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 476.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 410,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

