Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,674 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

PSEC stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

