Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $16,722,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

IBP stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.