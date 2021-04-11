Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Landstar System by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $169.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $173.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

