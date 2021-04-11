American International Group Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Varex Imaging worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VREX opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.51, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VREX. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

