Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $379,000 Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $689.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,133 shares of company stock worth $3,682,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.