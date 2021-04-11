Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after buying an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,639,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $256.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

