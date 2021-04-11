Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Revlon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Revlon by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Revlon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of REV stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Revlon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $583.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $626.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.