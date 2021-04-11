Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Copart worth $33,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 92,529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Capital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

