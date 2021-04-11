Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,993 shares of company stock worth $31,038,707. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

