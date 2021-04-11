Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 59,426 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,426 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Benefitfocus worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

BNFT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

