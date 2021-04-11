Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,360 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

