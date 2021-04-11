Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Exterran were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Exterran by 27.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exterran by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Exterran by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

