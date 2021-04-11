Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 17,147 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of TriState Capital worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.77 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

