Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $567,000 in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $64,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.20 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

