Cetera Investment Advisers Has $356,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $34.77 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

