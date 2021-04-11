Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 503,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.