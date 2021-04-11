Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,442 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

