Morgan Stanley Purchases 70,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

