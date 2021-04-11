PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading Down 16.7%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC)’s share price was down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 63,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 109,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.