Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 207,846 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 133.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,846 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Toro were worth $34,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,132,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 407,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,672,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $167,888.73. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

