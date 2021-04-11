Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Down 6.6%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRKNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

