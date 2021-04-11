$0.96 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of SPB opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

