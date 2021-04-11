Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $855,687.69 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALHC opened at $23.83 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

