Zacks: Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.59 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $154.80 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

