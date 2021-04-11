Barclays Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $54.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFG. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

