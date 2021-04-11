Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Oracle posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $75.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.