Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

