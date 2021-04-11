Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 331,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,375,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.28.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

