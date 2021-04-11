ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $343.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

