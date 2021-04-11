22,582 Shares in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

CLNC stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.