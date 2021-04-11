15,228 Shares in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $49.00 on Friday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.